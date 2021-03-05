Not a Blow

President Joe Biden has lost his nominee for OMB Director, Neera Tanden.

I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget,” the president said in the statement. “I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work.

Just the News presents this as some sort of blow to Biden and his program, but they’re not alone in that assessment. Of course, it’s no such thing.

Tanden, with her blatantly racist attitude, exemplified by her history of tweeting (which she tried to erase, following the Left’s dishonest practice of trying to rewrite history by deleting uncomfortable posts, tweets, articles) was nothing more than a grape cynically offered up by Biden to let the opposing party claim a victory in the Nomination Confirmation Games.

Tanden was never a serious offering—which is as grave an insult to Tanden, unless she was a willing player in the charade, as she and her nomination were to honest Americans.