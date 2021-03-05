Now the Left is after Dr Seuss.

Dr Seuss Enterprises said it will stop publishing six of the author’s books due to racial and insensitive imagery.

On the Kancel Kulture’s Fahrenheit 451 List are

And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street

If I Ran the Zoo

McElligot’s Pool

On Beyond Zebra!

Scrambled Eggs Super!

The Cat’s Quizzer

Never mind that these books, along with the rest of Dr Seuss’ works, fit perfectly the times in which they were written.

Never mind that all of his books, these included, were beloved by children and their parents all over the world.

Never mind that today they could be used to illustrate how mores evolve and to show that being acceptable in the past does not automatically make something acceptable today—nor does lack of acceptance today automatically eliminate acceptability in that past.

Never mind a myriad aspects of value and plain entertainment these books had and still have.

The Kancel Kulture demands to dictate to us what we’re permitted to read or to think.

Never mind the politically opportunistic hypocrisy, either.

Then-President Barack Obama (D) and Michelle Obama (Woke) as recently as 2015:

…pretty much all the stuff you need to know is in Dr Seuss

And again in 2018:

…the nature of human dynamics does not change from level to level.

I’ve been quoted saying this sometimes. Most of what you need to learn you can actually just, read Dr Seuss….

Now, in place of those words of praise is just … .

Start buying the banned books, while supplies last.