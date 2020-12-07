In quotes because it’s far more than that. Recall that Project Veritas has been releasing recordings of CNN’s routine 9am editorial conference calls. In one of those recordings, Cynthia Hudson, CNN‘s Senior Vice President and Managing Director of CNN en Español and Hispanic Strategy, had this:

The Cubans are gonna vote for Trump.

Project Veritas is properly identifying this news outlet’s plainly evident bias. There is, though, far more than that in these calls.

“The Cubans….” Not even “The Cuban-Americans.” CNN is denying these folks their American citizenship.

“The Cubans….” Not “A significant group of Americans.” CNN is openly plying its despicable segregationist identity politics, its blatant racism.

This. is. CNN.