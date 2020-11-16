Americans Are Unimportant

And so is our nation of America unimportant. That’s the position of Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden, as espoused by his Wuhan Virus advisor, Zeke Emanuel.

The Biden/Emanuel model for distribution of a vaccine to deal with this virus

supports distributing the vaccine internationally, which means giving away or selling doses of the vaccine before it’s available to every citizen in that country….

Americans who are traditionally left behind—for any reason, good, bad, or indifferent—will continue to be left behind by this Progressive-Democrat position. For one more reason: some Americans just don’t matter as much as other nations’ citizens.

Associative ties only justify a government’s giving some priority to its own citizens, not absolute priority….

Associative ties. Because we’re not an actual nation whose citizens have binds of patriotism among each other and with that nation, a nation created by a mutually agreed social compact. We’re just a collection of folks who happen to be physically, geographically collocated.

But this is entirely consistent with a Party that views minority Americans not as actual people but merely as crops of votes to be harvested periodically. This is entirely consistent with a Party that disparages national sovereignty in favor of extra-national institutions.