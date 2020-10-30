Eviction Moratoriums

Recall that the CDC has issued a ban on evicting tenants during the present Wuhan Virus situation, saying that the ban is needed to curb the spread of the virus. Landlords, of both the apartment and house variety, are suing over that.

Luke Wake, of the Pacific Legal Foundation, claims

It’s unconstitutional[.]

He and his landlord clients will need a stronger argument than that. Good policy, bad, or indifferent, the concept of temporary bars against tenant evictions is a long-established concept. Iowa, for instance, bars tenant evictions during the winter months. Every winter.