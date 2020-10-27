The Biden No-Fracking Plan

…and his assault on our oil industry and our energy production sector generally.

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden said, in last Thursday’s debate,

I would transition from the oil industry, yes.

Then he repeated his promise.

I will transition. It is a big statement. Because I would stop.

Here’s how he intends to prosecute his assault.

ban on drilling leases and development on federal land

“robust federal standards” on methane releases from pipelines as well as storage facilities

use the Endangered Species Act and National Monuments Act to limit lands open to development

all infrastructure projects that require federal approval or receive federal funds would have to undergo a “climate test” including federal agencies projecting costs from carbon emissions attributable to every new pipeline or liquefied natural gas terminal

choke demand by requiring, among other things, expensive carbon sequestration technologies on power plants

increase subsidies for wind and solar power in parallel with eliminating existing subsidies and credits for oil and natural gas production, reducing demand for the oil and gas

Fracking ban by a thousand cuts. And slashes.