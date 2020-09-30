Appropriateness of Thuggery

Here is the core BLM position according to Hawk Newsome, chairman of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York:

If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.

He went on:

I don’t condone nor do I condemn rioting[.]

BLM is indifferent to rioting, at best. Supposedly. Never mind that BLM actively participates in the rioting going on in so many Progressive-Democrat-run cities.

Now we have Progressive-Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris saying

We must always defend peaceful protest and peaceful protesters. We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence, including the shooter who was arrested for murder. Make no mistake, we will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice.

Yet she actively supports violent gangs like BLM.

I actually believe that “Black Lives Matter” has been the most significant agent for change within the criminal justice system[.]

This is what we can expect, even more widely spread, under a Progressive-Democrat, a Biden-Harris, administration that so bluntly supports “peaceful protesters.”