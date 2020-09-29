Lynching and Hate Crimes Generally

President Donald Trump, in his Platinum Plan for revitalizing black communities and freeing them from the Progressive-Democrats’ welfare cage, says he wants to make lynching a national-level hate crime.

That’s on the right track, but it is IMNSHO wide of the mark.

I don’t think there should be any hate crime definitions at all. The crime is the crime, and the victim is just as robbed, just as beaten, just as dead, his property just as destroyed regardless of motive or depravity of motive.

The hate aspect of a crime cannot be ignored, though: the appropriate time to consider this aspect is during the sentencing phase, given conviction.