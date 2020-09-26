The Progressive-Democrats in the Senate object to President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. They object, as I write this, even before they know who that nominee is—it could be me, for all they know, but they object.

This has nothing to do with the qualifications of that nominee-to-be; it has everything to do with what they consider to be their personally owned seat on the Court—just like they’ve been trying to block the squatter in their private house known colloquially as the White House.

This obstruction for obstruction’s sake was made plain by Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne “the dogma lives loudly within you” Feinstein.

I don’t have a lot of tools to use, but I’m going to use what I have. We can try to delay and obstruct but they can run this process through. That doesn’t mean that we won’t fight tooth and nail.

Nothing in her obstruction that relates to the nominee-to-be’s qualification for office. Not a syllable. Not a phoneme. Progressive-Democrats don’t care a whit about qualifications or capabilities. Only about ownership and encompassed power.