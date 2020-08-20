Its lack among Progressive-Democrats was on full display in a recent Harris Faulkner interview of Jose Aristimuno, ex-Party Deputy National Press Secretary and current President and Founder of NOW Strategies LLC, a leftist PR and communications company.

He was asked why no one on the first day of the Progressive-Democratic Party convention condemned the violence currently rampant in Progressive-Democrat-run cities.

Aristimuno’s excuse: “Those speeches were taped earlier.”

That’s a dishonest copout. The violence predates those tapings by months. It’s also an easy thing to update those recordings with a simple statement of condemnation.

Not one of the Party’s speakers chose to do any of that.

Progressive-Democrats are shying away from even commenting on the violence in their cities.

Think about what that says about their concept of morality.