New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is at it again. A simple blue line mural, painted outside the city’s 22nd precinct in support of the city’s police, is not allowed. The artist, Scott Lobaido, didn’t have a permit for the mural, so there’s that.

De Blasio didn’t have a permit for his mural in front of the Trump tower, either.

“The mayor of this city, who put his street artwork provocatively in front of Trump Tower, did not have a permit, which he just recently admitted,” artist Scott Lobaido told Fox & Friends First on Thursday.

There’s that, too. Laws and regulations only apply when they’re convenient.

This is the hypocrisy of Progressive-Democrats on full display.