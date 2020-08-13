…lies again. In a video presenting President Donald Trump saying on Fox News‘ Fox & Friends

My view is that schools should be open. If you look at children, children are almost—and I would almost say definitely—but almost immune from this disease.

The video was posted on Facebook—and then removed entirely. Liz Bourgeois, Facebook’s Communications Director, Strategic Response:

This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation[.]

Therein sits the lie. Almost immune is not immune; saying a group of people is almost immune from this disease is not at all saying that they are immune.

Facebook’s Bourgeois is lying with her allegation. Mark Zuckerberg is lying through his employee—as the controlling shareholder of Facebook, Bourgeois is only saying what he tells her to say/authorizes her to say. Zuckerberg’s Facebook is engaging in cynical—wholly dishonest—censorship.