It happened in West Virginia, and it didn’t involve vote harvesters or vote canvassers or vote counters.

A West Virginia postal carrier pleaded guilty Thursday to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots.

Thomas Cooper entered the plea in federal court in Elkins to attempted election fraud and injury to the mail, US Attorney Bill Powell said in a statement.

Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their party affiliations altered.

This was a failure of West Virginia’s decision to mail ballot applications to all registered voters, whether they asked for one or not.

But Progressive-Democrats say there is no mail vote fraud. And they are honorable men. So are they all, all of the Left, honorable men.