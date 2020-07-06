There’s cancelation and there’s cancelation.

The Left is busily canceling folks and institutions over historical transgressions—nearby or old, real or perceived, major or minor—including canceling heroes of the fight to end slavery because they were flawed. Why, then, are they so studiously not working to cancel the symbols of the Democratic Party, the leaders and other prominent members of that party, and the party itself? After all, it’s the Democratic Party that

actively fought for slavery anti-bellum and created the KKK post-bellum

moved to enact gun control laws explicitly to keep blacks unarmed and helpless against continued depredations

enacted Jim Crow laws

resegregated the Federal government under Woodrow Wilson

refused to integrate the military under FDR

nationalized minimum wage laws explicitly to keep blacks from competing for jobs by being willing to work for less than white union members wanted to

created today’s “welfare” system that keeps blacks (and other poor) trapped in welfare cages

perpetuates racist segregation with their identity politics today

and on and on.

Oh, wait—that would mean the Left and the Party would have to cancel themselves.