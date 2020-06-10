Which Lives Matter?

For the Black Lives Matter group, lives do not matter equally: black lives matter more than blue lives, white lives, Asian lives, Hispanic lives—black lives are first among All Lives.

Not even all black lives matter to BLM.

Not David Patrick Underwood’s, a Federal contractor who was murdered guarding a Federal building in Oakland during the current spate of rioting. Not David Dorn’s, a retired St Louis police captain murdered while guarding a friend’s small business during the current spate of rioting. BLM is silent on these snuffed black lives.

Not the lives of millions of black men, women, and children killed by black thugs. BLM is silent on these snuffed black lives.

Not the neighborhood businesses owned or operated by blacks, not the neighborhood businesses employing blacks. BLM is silent on these badly damaged black lives.

Not the neighborhood businesses that are the only places millions of blacks can go to shop—for necessities like food or for nice-to-haves like haircuts or hair styling. BLM is silent on these badly damaged black lives.

BLM doesn’t care about other minorities’ welfare, either; certainly not the neighborhood businesses similarly situated by and for Hispanics, Asians, women.

BLM isn’t even an efficiently racist organization—its members just indiscriminately [sic] hate anyone not in the BLM movement.

Nestride Yumga is clear on this, as she wrote in her WSJ op-ed:

[T]he Black Lives Matter movement throws racial antagonism into this equation to create an even bigger problem by turning Americans against each other, tearing down our cities, and bringing shame and disgrace to our great country.

They don’t organize nationwide protests for other issues that seriously affect our communities. They don’t protest the police department for letting homicides go unsolved. They don’t protest Congress or the Federal Reserve for access to capital. They don’t protest the school system for failing African-American children.

…

This movement’s agenda is to make sure we feel oppressed and depressed, so that we hate ourselves more and despise our fellow Americans.

The person who makes you believe you’re oppressed also limits how far you can go. If African-Americans are oppressed, it is by the people who tell us we are….

The stench of racism is oppressive no matter from whom it vents.