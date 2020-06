Twitter has decided to eschew actual facts when it does fact-checking of Conservative posters.

The operator of the popular microblogging platform said it will now focus on “context, not fact-checking” when deciding whether to rule a tweet to be in violation of its policies.

If you’re the fact checkers, where are your facts? Facts? We ain’t got no facts. We don’t need no facts. We don’t have to show any stinking facts.

Their bias is showing.