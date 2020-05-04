California’s Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has published a list of activities he deems permissible for Californians to engage in while they’re outdoors.

Specific activities, carefully enumerated. Not principles of (social distancing) behaviors, particular behaviors.

Activities Newsom will allow [scroll down to Outdoor recreation] include

badminton—singles, mind you, doubles are too many

BMX biking—but not just pedaling around neighborhood

gardening—again, singles. Your kids or spouse aren’t allowed to help

car-washing—here, too, no spousal or kid help. And if it’s a kid chore, he’s on his own

tree climbing—unspecified as to whether a boost up is allowed

picnics (with your stay-home household members only)—but these persons aren’t allowed to participate with you in any of the above. Go figure

throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)—apparently you have to go get your own football or soccer ball after you’ve thrown/kicked it. Or maybe you’re allowed to get your dog to fetch

The list goes on. Throwing a baseball or a frisbee isn’t enumerated, so those likely are barred. Newsom claims his list is non-exhaustive, but it’s entirely too detailed and picayune to believe that it’s not nearly so.

This is the sort of micromanagement that demonstrates both the incredible insecurity of the micromanager and his tyrannical tendencies.

This is not the freedom and personal responsibility that Californians used to have.