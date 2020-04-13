A Bit of NLMSM Racism

Surgeon General Jerome Adams, in last Friday’s Wuhan Virus situation update, talked about the need, especially for minorities, to observe the CDC’s recommendations for staying at home as much as possible and staying safe. He did so, too, in vernacular.

I want to close by saying while your state and local health departments and those of us in public service are working day and night to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect you regardless of your color, your creed, or your geography, I need you to know that you’re not helpless and that it’s even more important in communities of color, we adhere to the task force guidelines to slow the spread. Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and drugs. And call your friends and family. Check on your mother, she wants to hear from you right now.

And speaking of mothers, we need you to do this if not for yourself than for your abuela. Do it for your granddaddy. Do it for your Big Mama. Do it for your Pop-Pop. We need you to understand, especially in communities of colors, we need you to step up and help stop the spread so that we can protect those who are most vulnerable.

Naturally, the NLMSM decided to jump on that and cry ra-a-aci-i-i-st. Here’s NPR…journalist… Yamiche Alcindor:

You said that African Americans and Latinos should avoid alcohol, drugs, and tobacco. You also said do it for your abuela, do it for Big Mama and Pop-Pop. There are some people online who are already offended by that language and the idea that you’re saying that behaviors might be leading to these high death rates. Do you, I guess, have a response to people who might be offended by the language that you used?

Wow.

The Surgeon General wasn’t intimidated by Alcindor’s racism slur.

Adams responded by telling Alcindor that he had spoken with The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and stressed that they need “targeted outreach to the African American community” and that he was using language that he uses in his “own family.”

“I have a Puerto Rican brother-in-law. I call my Grand Daddy ‘Grand Daddy.’ I have relatives who call their grandparents ‘Big Mama.’ So that was not meant to be offensive, that is the language that we use and that I use, and we need to continue to target our outreach to those communities….

Alcindor is well aware of that. She’s well aware that she has no foundation whatsoever for her racist beef. That she’s making up her racist beef out of thin air is an especially pernicious and despicable form of racism.

And she was caught at it. AG Hamilton:

This is pure art. In her first tweet as soon as he said it, she insisted “some will find this language offensive” and by the time she wrote her second tweet suddenly “many” had already “found this language offensive.” She discovered those many people awfully quickly[.]

Ryan Saavedra also noticed.

You posted your tweet just so you could get people pissed off so you could turn around and say that people online were “offended[.]”

NPR‘s silence speaks very loudly. It cries out for cutting off any and all public funding for this outlet.