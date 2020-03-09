A Progressive-Democratic Party Debate in Arizona

With the latest Progressive-Democratic Party realignment of who’s running for President, we’re down to two folks who are going to participate in the next primary debate, this one in Phoenix: Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I, VT).

There is, though, one other candidate still active in Party’s contest for its nomination, and she is, to use Biden’s own phrasing,

[A] mainstream [American Samoan-Hawaiian] who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking [woman]. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.

You’d think with Party willing to make a late alteration of its rules to bring Michael Bloomberg onto its debate stage, it would be willing and able to make similar late accommodations to bring Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D, HI) onto that Phoenix stage.

But wait—Gabbard doesn’t have the money to buy her way onto the stage. Besides that, she’s already shown herself fully capable of incisive, reasoned argument, and that’s anathema to Party.

On top of that, in a further illustration of Party’s level of integrity, it has made a different late alteration of its debate eligibility rules. A Phoenix participant now must have at least 20% of pledged delegates–a requirement that carefully excludes Gabbard.

Hmm….