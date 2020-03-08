Elizabeth Warren’s Nearby Future

Now that Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate and Senator (D, MA) has suspended her presidential campaign, the question arises regarding her future—and the future of the present Party campaigns for the nomination.

Second thing first: there’s little direct impact from her dropping out. She has only a handful of delegates with which to bargain at a brokered convention, although her few will increase in importance as the number of ballots required to get to a nominee grows.

Her real impact will be from her direct absence from the debate stages and from her commentaries as she campaigns. This will sharpen the contrast between the remaining Progressive-Democratic Party candidates, Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I, VT) (the other candidates aren’t worth noticing at this point, except to the extent they play their delegate hands with skill at the brokered convention). That contrast, and the debates between the ideologies of the two, actually will work to the benefit of Party, as its core ideology gets a measure of clarification at the end of the primaries.

First thing second: the big winner here actually is Warren. Her dropping out creates a win-win situation for her. Why is she dropping out at this stage after having assured all around, as late as Tuesday night when those results were coming clear, that she was in it all the way to the Convention? Was she lying about that (don’t answer)?

Mark my words: Sanders offered her the Vice Presidency if she’d drop out. Biden offered her her choice of Treasury or Commerce if she dropped out.