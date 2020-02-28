Two Political Contestants

Progressive-Democrat Ilhan Omar is up for reelection to our House of Representatives in Minnesota’s 5th District. Dalia al-Aqidi is a Republican candidate for that seat and that office. Some remarks by each are dispositive of their attitudes toward America and us fellow Americans.

Omar:

I am, Hijabi, Muslim, Black, Foreign born, Refugee, Somali[.]

Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a [dollar] to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016.

Al-Aqidi:

I am an American[.]

I came to the US more than 25 years ago. So, basically, I’m not a refugee anymore. I’m not an Iraqi anymore. I’m an American. Period[.]

The distinction couldn’t be starker, or the choice clearer.