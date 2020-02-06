Bipartisanship and Unity

…Progressive-Democrat style.

The leader of the Progressive-Democratic Party in the House—formally and having regained it from a claque of freshman Representatives—demonstrated her willingness to work with Republicans at the beginning and at the end of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

At the beginning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) walked away from the traditional and protocol introduction of the President of the United States

Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States.

She abbreviated her office’s introduction to

Members of Congress, the president of the United States.

Then, at the end, she tore up his speech and made a spectacle of it.

This is how Party intends to work with Republicans and with Americans in general who have a different view of things.