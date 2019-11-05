Some Economic Data

From the October jobs report as summarized by The Wall Street Journal.
- 131,000 new jobs
- exceeded expectations
- despite some 42,000 jobs lost to the union strike against General Motors
- upward revisions of 95,000 jobs in August and September
- job growth averaged 176,000 in the last three months, more than the 167,000/mo for all of 2019
- overall labor force participation rate rose to 63.3%, which is rising despite baby boom retirements
- employment ratio for prime-age workers, age 25 to 54, rose to 80.3%, highest since January 2007—since before the Panic of 2008
- jobless rate for African-Americans fell again to 5.4%
- new low since records have been kept
- third successive month at 5.5% or lower so it’s not a statistical anomaly
- labor participation rate for Hispanic-Americans reached 67.3%, best since September 2010
- rise in average hourly earnings averaged 3% over last year
- index of weekly payrolls rose more than 4% over last year, faster still for production and nonsupervisory workers
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA), though, says these positive data
offer[] further evidence that the Republicans’ disastrous special interest agenda is hollowing out the middle class while enriching the wealthy and well-connected.
Do we really need someone so disconnected from reality in the people’s House?
Or is it that her impeachment hysteria is clouding her ability to interpret simple economic data? In which case: do we really need someone whose judgment is so easily confused in the people’s House?