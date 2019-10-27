The Doings of a Star Chamber

Here are some, from the House Intelligence Committee’s canonical Star Chamber, chaired by Congressman and Intell Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D, CA):

a single, printed transcript of every interview…of its impeachment inquiry. Only members of the three committees…allowed to view that printout, and only in the presence of a Democratic staffer

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R, NY) has the right of this one:

Ms Stefanik—an elected member of Congress who sits on the Intelligence Committee—will be babysat while reading by an unelected employee of the Democrats.

“It’s outrageous, and it’s an abuse of power,” Ms Stefanik said in an interview. “Every constituent across this country deserves to have their members have access to all the facts.”

Here’re more of Schiff’s Star Chamber rules:

witnesses locked behind secure doors

shield the whistleblower who prompted this “impeachment” proceeding from cross- much less direct examination

public, press, representatives of his selection barred from secret, though unclassified, hearings

carefully scripted and executed leaks and accusations

Progressive-Democratic staff supervision of Republican members

bar Republicans from calling opposing witnesses

withhold official documents including nearly two dozen letters from the committee…that had not been uploaded to the committee repository

Republicans not allowed to know the questions Schiff is asking

refuse to allow White House counsel in the room to hear the accusations against the president

This is what we can look forward to under a Progressive-Democratic Party reign.