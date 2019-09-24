Some Numbers

…on President Donald Trump’s war on women. Here they are for women-led households. The latest Census Bureau report says
- the share of workers in female-led households who worked full-time year-round increased by 4.2 percentage points among blacks
- 6 percentage points among Hispanics.
Notice that. Not 4.2 percent—4.2 percentage points.
Then there’re these numbers:
- real median earnings for female households with no spouse present jumped 7.6% last year.
- poverty rate among female households declined 2.7 percentage points for blacks
- declined 4 percentage points for Hispanics
- declined 7.1 percentage points for their children
And
- jobless rate for black women in August fell to a historic low of 4.4%
- jobless rate for Hispanic women was 4.2%
Trump sure is doing a lousy job in his war on women. Right up there with his poor performance as a racist.