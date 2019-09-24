Some Numbers

…on President Donald Trump’s war on women. Here they are for women-led households. The latest Census Bureau report says

the share of workers in female-led households who worked full-time year-round increased by 4.2 percentage points among blacks

6 percentage points among Hispanics.

Notice that. Not 4.2 percent—4.2 percentage points.

Then there’re these numbers:

real median earnings for female households with no spouse present jumped 7.6% last year.

poverty rate among female households declined 2.7 percentage points for blacks

declined 4 percentage points for Hispanics

declined 7.1 percentage points for their children

And

jobless rate for black women in August fell to a historic low of 4.4%

jobless rate for Hispanic women was 4.2%

Trump sure is doing a lousy job in his war on women. Right up there with his poor performance as a racist.