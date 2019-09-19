Censorship

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D, AZ) seems to have failed her Progressive-Democratic Party’s purity test. She votes for what she views as right rather than knee-jerkishly IAW Party diktat. As a result, she

may face a censure vote by Arizona’s Democratic Party because she votes too often in favor of President Trump’s agenda

…

Since joining the Senate in January, Sinema has opposed Trump 81% of the time, The Arizona Republic reported, citing data from the FiveThirtyEight Trump Tracker.

That’s apparently not often enough to satisfy many of her fellow Democrats in the Grand Canyon State.

Here’s Dan O’Neal, Progressive Democrats of America (a Progressive-Democrat PAC) National Field Team Director and Arizona State Coordinator:

[T]he way she is voting is really disappointing. We want Democrats to vote like Democrats and not Republicans.

Think about that.

Sinema was elected to the Senate by her constituents, the good citizens of her Arizona district, not by the Progressive-Democratic Party. She, like all elected politicians in an ideal world, was elected to do her best to carry out her constituents’ instructions, and where those instructions are unclear—where there is no consensus among her constituents—to carry out her best judgment. The quality of that performance, and the consequences of unsatisfactory performance, are up to her constituents to decide. They’re not up to Party.

This is what bipartisanship looks like for the Progressive-Democratic Party. This is what free speech looks like for the Progressive-Democratic Party. Remember this in the fall of 2020.