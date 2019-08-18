The Philadelphia Shooting

The shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday in which six cops were shot while trying to serve a drug crime-related warrant illustrates a couple of things.

One is the naked gun-control politicization of any event involving firearms inflicted on us by Progressive-Democrat politicians. This is illustrated by Party Presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris (D, CA) going on television just an hour into this day-into-nighttime event—an hour!—to push for gun controls because this guy was using a gun. Never mind that she knew nothing about the event as it unfolded, here was a chance to make personally beneficial political hay, and Harris jumped on it with both feet.

The Philadelphia Mayor, Jim Kenney (D), also is all over television demanding more gun control laws.

The other thing demonstrates just how deep and slimy is the cesspool into which Harris jumped with both her feet, and how foolish the Philadelphia mayor looks with his virtue signalling.

The perp here had his guns illegally. Nor was he barred from legally possessing guns because of any old felony. His were all gun-related.

His first arrest when he was 18 years old was in 2001 for having a gun with an altered serial number, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

[He] has been arrested around a dozen times since he was 18, including being convicted six times on charges that involved illegal possession of guns, drug dealing, and aggravated assault.

Gun control laws don’t work.

Progressive-Democrats just want use them to pander and virtue signal while along the way disarming the rest of us.

And a bonus third thing: police actually are at great pains to take folks alive,