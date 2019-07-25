…is ad hominem attacks of the most despicable kind.

Here’s Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke:

Yes, President Trump is a racist. What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally.

Which means that not only is O’Rourke calling Trump a racist and a Nazi, he’s calling all those thousands of American rally-goers racists and Nazis, too.

Here’s Senator and Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Cory Booker (D, NJ):

The reality is this is a guy who is worse than a racist. He is actually using racist tropes and racial language for political gains, trying to use this as a weapon to divide our nation against itself.

Never mind his own sexist divisiveness during recent Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Never mind the racist and anti-Semitic bigotry of Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, NY), Ilhan Omar (D, MN), Rashida Tlaib (D, MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D, MA). Never mind the studied divisiveness of ex-President Barack Obama (D) while he was in office. Booker is saying Trump and his supporters—the other side of Booker’s “divide”—are worse than racists.

Millions of us are racists, Nazis, worse than racists.

Notice another part of these candidates’ bigotry: they make no policy argument at all. All they’ve got are these smears, these projections of their own…flaws.

Notice yet another part of these candidates’ bigotry: the Progressive-Democratic Party extends the smears with all the rest of the candidates’ quiet acquiescence in these smears. But that’s entirely consistent with a Party that considers the Republican Party to be a Trump cult, that considers tens of millions of Americans irredeemably deplorable racists, homo- and Islamophobes, mysoginists.

Indeed, it appears that Progressive-Democrats consider any American, any group of Americans, who disagree with Party to be Evil incarnate.