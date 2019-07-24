Unify Our Way, Or Else

Cenk Uygur thinks we all should just meekly acquiesce to what four first-year House Progressive-Democrats tell us to do. First, he says

Nearly everyone in Washington seems to assume that progressives should shut up, accept their place, and unify around the status quo. Think about what an arrogant and preposterous request that is.

Then he says

We signed up to rout him [President Donald Trump] and send him home. If you’re not on board with that, get out of the way and let us do it.

Wow. Think about what an arrogant and preposterous request that is.

Then he had a long screed about how “voters” wanted us to do things his way because his four folks in particular got themselves elected. Out of 235 Progressive-Democrats in the House.

Talk about oblivious. But this is the self-absorbedly arrogant, do it our way and the rest of America just shut up, government we’ll have if the Progressive-Democratic Party gets majorities in the House and Senate and control of the White House.