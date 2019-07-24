Gun Registration (Control)

The New Zealand government, enthusiastically led in this by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, intends to create a law requiring New Zealanders to register with the government the gun licenses they have and the guns they have. This new…law…also is intended to make it harder to get, and keep, a gun license.

Other provisions of the thing include

establishment of new licensing for around 260 shooting clubs and ranges

expansion police authority to confiscate weapons if an individual shows (government defined) warning signs

require a separate license to purchase ammunition

Ardern, et al., claim that this thing is intended solely to “stop weapons falling into the wrong hands.”

Right. Today, the “wrong hands” is terrorists and mass-shooters. Sadly, “wrong hands” works out to whatever Government decides is wrong.

But, wait—this is New Zealand. No worries. No. This is New Zealand today. What about tomorrow’s government? Or the government the day after tomorrow?

These folks choose not to say what their limiting principle is.