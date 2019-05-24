Lies of Progressive-Democrats

Here’s another example. Senator and Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D, CA) claims President Donald Trump is holding our nation’s infrastructure rebuild/expansion hostage against the Progressive-Democratic Party’s “investigations” being ended.

So he’s gonna hold America’s infrastructure hostage, right, over the issue of investigations[.]

What’s being held hostage, exactly? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA), just minutes before a scheduled meeting in which Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY), and Republican leadership were to negotiate infrastructure projects, Pelosi, with Schumer’s prior agreement and support, accused Trump of impeachable behavior. The only plausible reason for the timing of Pelosi’s accusation was to blow up those negotiations. Progressive-Democrats didn’t want those negotiations to go forward; they didn’t want Trump to look good against the backdrop of election season and their efforts to make him look bad during this season with their faux investigations.

What’s being held hostage, exactly? What infrastructure-related legislation do the House Progressive-Democrats have on the floor to vote up and pass to the Senate? What infrastructure-related legislation do the House Progressive-Democrats have in committee being worked up? What infrastructure-related legislation do the House Progressive-Democrats have under discussion in outline form to be brought forward to committee consideration?

What’s being held hostage, exactly? Infrastructure-related legislation isn’t revenue legislation; it can originate in the Senate. What infrastructure-related legislation do the Senate Progressive-Democrats have under discussion with their Republican colleagues? Infrastructure has, after all, strong bipartisan support. Or so the Progressive-Democrats claim.

There’s this, too: Progressive-Democrats in Congress insist that they can walk and chew gum at the same time, but their metaphor seems limited: they’re showing themselves incapable of “investigating” and legislating at the same time.