Does France Approve?

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was convicted in a French court of covering up the sex abuses of his priests. The coverup? It wasn’t a one-off affair; Barbarin’s priest—Bernard Preynat—confessed to repeated abuses from the 1980s into the early 1990s. That’s what Barbarin was so carefully hiding.

This court sentenced the Cardinal to a whole six-months. Then the court suspended all of those months.

This implies that France doesn’t put much importance on child abuse, even sexual abuse of children.

The government’s action is an insulting slap on the wrist.