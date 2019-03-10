An Experiment in Progressivism

This one has the advantage of being live and current. The Progressive-Democratic Party has extended its control over the State of California. The results accumulating from the several years of Progressive-Democratic dominance (now outright control) are these. California has

the highest welfare numbers (a third of all Americans on welfare live in California)

the largest contingent of illegal immigrants

a burgeoning homeless population

onerous regulations on business and private property

mediocre public schools

high income taxes (the highest marginal rate is 13.3%) and sales taxes

a yawning gap between rich and poor

its own summer blend of expensive gasoline

bedraggled and crowded roads

a widely mocked high-speed rail boondoggle

Sadly, it doesn’t get any better than that for California. Or for our United States if the Progressive-Democratic Party makes further gains in 2020 or beyond.