Running Left in the Primaries

Here is a short list of the far-left policies that memb5ers of the Progressive-Democratic Party are touting:

reparations

Medicare for all

legalize marijuana

Green New Deal

abolish ICE

wealth taxes

70% income taxes

tear down existing border walls

peri-birth abortion

Here is a short list of the Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidates for the 2020 election cycle who have actively, enthusiastically endorsed one or more of these policies:

Corey Booker

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Julián Castro

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

Tulsi Gabbard

Kirsten Gillibrand

These candidates will have to prove, in competition with each other, to primary voters that they really mean their endorsement(s) in order to get those votes for Party nomination. That’ll play well—it’s even a necessary play—in the Progressive-Democratic States on the two coasts and Illinois.

But in order to win in the rest of the country, including swing States like Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida, the Party nominee is going to have to ignore those policies—voters in the rest of the country, including those swing States, not only are more interested in the economy and in their own safety and security, they actively oppose those far-left policies.

Here’s the question that flows from all of that: how can a candidate who supports those policies in the primary season and who then turns his back on them in the immediately following Presidential election season be trusted? What’s the value of the word of a candidate who says one thing when its convenient on one day and who says the opposite the next day when that opposite is convenient?