Never Worked…Doesn’t

In Great Britain, unemployment is the lowest it’s been in over four decades, and employment is commensurately high. But that’s a misleading datum.

[A]n astonishing 3.6 million adults have never been paid for work, official figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

That’s 10% of the (chronologically) adult population in Great Britain. Of the “young adult” demographic—those in the 16-24 age range—a truly astonishing 71% have never worked for pay. Not a single hour.

The British economy isn’t in the doldrums over Brexit or no-deal Brexit. Not at all.