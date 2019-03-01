Donny Deutsch, Chairman of Deutsch Inc, a “marketing communications agency,” offered this nugget on the MSNBC program Morning Joe after Michael Cohen’s “testimony” in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Wednesday:

When he thought he was going to lose, he was teeing it up for a few days. It’s easy to forget that now. If impeachment starts to happen, even if he loses an election, whatever inner move you think this guy is capable of doing to create a civil war, he will [do]… I’m not speaking hyperbole.

No, not hyperbole. Just manufactured hysteria.