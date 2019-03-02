Potty-Mouth Minds

Misbehaving HOAs strike again, this time one whose board members have dirty minds. See this image.

A resident stuck with this HOA was threatened with a serious fine over this snow shadow in her parking space. It seems her car was parked there during a snowfall, and when she drove away, this shadow was left (no tire tracks because the snowfall continued for a time after she drove away. A “concerned” fellow resident squawked to the HOA.

The shadow, it seemed to some with pornography on their minds, resembled a phallus. The HOA board members apparently shared that obsession.

The resident, refusing to be cowed by potty-mouths, pushed back, threatening legal action, and the obsessed ones folded, withdrawing their threats and dropping further action.

Phallus? Right. It looks like a cartoon’s version of a dog bone to me.