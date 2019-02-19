Progressive-Democrats and Integrity

In an interview on Bill Maher’s show, Chicago’s Mayor Rahm Emanuel had this to say about promises. The comment was in the context of Emanuel and Maher nattering on about Trump, but it’s plainly made as a universal principle.

Emanuel…believes Trump is using a national emergency declaration, not to enhance border security, but to deliver on his signature campaign promise.

“You have a faux constitutional crisis to basically cover a real campaign crisis,” he said, “This is all about the campaign. Some pledge he made.”

Some pledge he made. Because promises are made only to sway voters; they’re not actually meant to be kept.

That’s one view of integrity.