Pay the Vig

…or else. The truth will out, at least for a significant fraction of the “caravan.”

One group of a hundred, under the alleged leadership of Honduran Alfonso Guerreo Ulloa, has gone to the US Consulate in Tijuana with an extortion demand: give us $50,000—per each, which works out to $5 million in all, if my third grade arithmetic doesn’t fail me—to go home and start a small business (we promise), or we’ll storm your border and break in forcibly.

Wait—I thought one of the major reasons these folks left Honduras was to escape the gangs’ extortion of small business owners/operators. So now they want 50 large to go back and…pay off those gangs?

Questions arise. Under alleged leadership: who’s really running this group? What’s the real motive for this gang at the consulate? Who’ll really get those $5 million when they get back home?