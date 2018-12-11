That’s what NBC‘s Chuck Todd and his cronies of the NLMSM, Andrea Mitchell and Hallie Jackson, says 63 million of us Americans are because we voted for now-President Donald Trump.

I knew the gaslighting was out there. I knew it was every day. But I think there was part of me in my head assumed people were discerning it out, knew the BS from the non-BS. So, I think what my sort of shock to the system was just sort of how gullible a big chunk of the country was to this and gullible because maybe they want to be gullible.

Oh, we recognized the gaslighting, and we did a fine job of discriminating the BS from the non-BS.

But because us irredeemably deplorable racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, misogynist religion-clinging gun-toters of flyover country were so foolish that we saw through the dishonesty of Hillary Clinton and the slanted nature of the plainly pro-Progressive-Democrat “press,” we continue to be disparaged by our Betters. Many of us chose for Trump, many others of us chose against Clinton, and all of us chose the way we did because we saw through the press’ studied spin. We chose not to take the NLMSM as seriously as those members of the press thought we should.

And here we are, two years on, and those persons still are attacking the man while ignoring his policies, still disparaging us for attending to his policies while not giving journalists’ weight to the superficialities of the man.

These worthies are so deeply immersed in their obsessive-compulsive neurosis that they cannot even recognize their own bias.