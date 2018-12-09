Pseudo-Journalism

Terry Moran and Devin Dwyer, of ABC News, decided it would be cool, to make fun of President Donald Trump’s future funeral arrangements. In the middle of President George HW Bush’s funeral proceedings. To draw attention away from the occasion of the death of an American President who oversaw the collapse of one of our post-war most powerful enemies.

They pretended to joke about an ego-driven funeral process.

Then there’s Don Lemon, of CNN.

I don’t think I would’ve shake hands with him. I would just—no, couldn’t do it. I’m not that big of a person. I would hope that I would be, but I don’t—I can’t fake the funk, as they say. And I’m not saying that the Obamas did that [when they shook hands with Trump at the funeral].

…

I’m not petty and small. That’s real, brother. That’s real.

Therewith, Lemon showed himself to be every bit as small and venal as he claims Trump to be. With that, he’s showing how basely hypocritical he is.

And neither one of these crews could stand to cover Bush’s funeral without bringing out their Trump-bashing commentary.

Together, these two examples illustrate how far what passes for modern journalism has sunk. It’s become an insult to the intelligence and the character of honest Americans throughout our great nation.