A False Dichotomy

In an address near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to mark the end of WWI, French President Emmanuel Macron made a pitch for globalism. In the course of that, Macron let slip his true feelings.

Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of it. By saying our interests first—who cares about the others—we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what makes it great and what is essential: its moral values.

This is a typically false dichotomy offered by a man of the Left. The situation also could be, as a man of the US has said repeatedly, “Our interests first, but not at all alone.”

Moreover, patriotism is the love of nation and the desire to preserve that which unifies the people of a geographic area into a nation—including especially that people’s moral values. The best way to preserve those values is to protect a nation’s borders, to get immigrants—freely allowed in, so long as their entry is legal—to assimilate, to embrace the values of the nation they’re joining, rather than hold themselves apart.

There’s nothing in there that says “who cares about the others.” There’s nothing in there that says one nation of patriotic people who believe in their own nation won’t work with or help the peoples of other nations.

Macron knows all this.