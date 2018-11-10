Jail Works

Liberal shenanigans in New York during the week before this week’s midterm elections:

Laura Ebert, an economics professor at the State University of New York (SUNY) at New Paltz, was charged with misdemeanor larceny for stealing signs supporting Republican candidates….

She’s making excuses and spinning her misbehavior.

Ebert said she was caught in a moment of weakness and high emotion and meant no harm to McGovern nor did she know she lived there.

“I have family I love that support Trump, so I was after the sign, not the person. I have apologized and feel bad, but clearly the GOP is putting a big deal [of] spin on this.”

Caught up in the emotion of the moment? Republicans are doing the spinning? This is typical Liberal excuse making and blame shifting. This woman is a professor at a college. She’s a highly intelligent, well-educated, fully rational woman; she knew full well what she was doing at the time she did it. She knew what she was doing when she formulated her plan and stopped her pickup to do the theft.

She apologized. Nonsense; her words are empty rhetoric. She spoke from the heart at the time she did her stealing. Her “apology,” now, is solely because she’s in trouble and hoping to get out of it. Will she argue at her court date next week that had Willie Sutton only apologized, he should have been excused?

This looks like a Class A misdemeanor under New York law, for which the maximum penalty is a $1,000 fine and a year in jail. That works, for someone as talented and rational as a college professor, a woman who plainly knows better.