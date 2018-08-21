Drinking Coolaid

The NLMSM has done it. In deep drafts. And, no, I’m not writing about the recent collusion among NLMSM outlets one Sunday to write coordinated “opinion” anti-Trump pieces.

No, it’s even more blatant than that. Here is an example of how deeply the NLMSM has drunk of ex-Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s (D) coolaid that half of Americans are irredeemably deplorable racist, misogynistic, homophobes and ex-President Barack Obama’s (D) coolaid that we’re all just a bunch of bitter Bible-clinging gun-toters in flyover country.

MSNBC political analyst John Heilemann had this to say about those not on the Left and so too ignorant to agree with him:

I would like a pollster to test this question: how many people in the Republican Party think that it would be OK for Donald Trump to dissolve their own grandparents? I’m virtually certain that if it was a Donald Trump–related question, you’ll get like 10% that would be like “Donald Trump has the power to do whatever he wants, including kill my parents.”

Heilemann claimed he was being hyperbolic to make a point about Trump loyalists, but you get the idea.