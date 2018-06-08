Brexit Failure in the Offing?

Great Britain’s Labour Party is about to offer legislation that looks a great deal like it [emphasis added].

It shall be a negotiating objective of Her Majesty’s Government to ensure the United Kingdom has full access to the internal market of the European Union, underpinned by shared institutions and regulations, with no new impediments to trade and common rights, standards and protections as a minimum.

There’s very little difference between this and Remain. Labour is suggesting Britain’s abject surrender in the Brexit negotiations with the Moghuls of Brussels.

Maybe not failure. Maybe this is Labour’s betrayal of the British people, who voted to leave the EU because they wanted out of the EU.