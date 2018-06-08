Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Deal

“Senior European officials” are sad because the deal might be in jeopardy. They even wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, worrying that

their efforts to save the Iranian nuclear accord by maintaining major trade and investment with Tehran are buckling in the face of planned US sanctions.

My heart bleeds. These worthies shouldn’t be trying to trade with a terrorist-supporting nation bent on getting nuclear weapons. Especially since Iran will use those weapons to fulfill its long-standing commitment to destroy Israel, and it will sell such weapons to its terrorist clients for them to use…on Europe as well as on us.