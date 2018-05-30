President Donald Trump signed three Executive Orders impacting public service unions. One of interest to me is this one.

The third restricts how much on-the-job time federal employees can spend on labor-union duties.

Naturally, the unions management teams are in an uproar over the requirement to have their members spend their work time…working.

Time an employee spends on union activities is time not spent on the work for which the employee was hired. Union activity work is an additional duty requested by the union; it needs to be done entirely on the employee’s own time. This restriction is a good start, but the union task time needs to be eliminated altogether from the employee’s work time. The Federal government—all employers, come to that—hire individual workers, they don’t hire unions. Unions aren’t temp agencies that provide workers.

Aside from that, this is just a variation on featherbedding. Time committed to union activities during an eight-hour work day often runs to three hours. If the work needed can be done in five hours, rather than eight, by the current subset of employees who are committed to union tasks as well as employer work, this suggests that the work required, if done exclusively, can be done with as much as 37% fewer such (union) employees.

Is public service union management out of touch? No, just privileged.