A Bit of Federal Funding

Posted on by

The Trump administration said it would prioritize grant applications to the Title X family-planning program that come from organizations with a religious background and counsel abstinence or “natural” methods, a move abortion providers said will make it harder for them to get federal funding.

Health officials outlined the new rules Friday in announcing a fresh round of funding for Title X, which pays for services like contraception and infertility treatment.

What’s the downside of that?  The only one I can see, and it is a serious one, is the deemphasis on contraceptives and birth control counseling.  But making it harder for abortion providers to get our taxpayer money?  Nothing wrong with that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *