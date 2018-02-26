A Bit of Federal Funding

The Trump administration said it would prioritize grant applications to the Title X family-planning program that come from organizations with a religious background and counsel abstinence or “natural” methods, a move abortion providers said will make it harder for them to get federal funding.
Health officials outlined the new rules Friday in announcing a fresh round of funding for Title X, which pays for services like contraception and infertility treatment.
What’s the downside of that? The only one I can see, and it is a serious one, is the deemphasis on contraceptives and birth control counseling. But making it harder for abortion providers to get our taxpayer money? Nothing wrong with that.