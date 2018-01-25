…is alive and well in the National Football League. The NFL invited American Veterans, a major veterans support organization, to submit an ad for the Super Bowl advertising suite. So AMVET did.

It turns out the NFL just wanted to look good in the public shower; it wasn’t at all serious. Having received AMVET’s submission, they chose to reject it. The ad committed the heinous crime of asking folks to stand for the national anthem. The NFL’s excuse? The Super Bowl is

designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams, and the Super Bowl…

it’s not a place for political statements. But NFL allows football players to insult our veterans and attack our national anthem, including planned kneelings at the upcoming Super Bowl. That’s not a political statement, though.

Consider this carefully as you decide whether you want to watch what used to be a great game. Consider, also, whether you want to drop a dime, next year, on the NFL, given its support for its players’ attacks on our national anthem and their insults to generations of our veterans.