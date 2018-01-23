A Grasping EU

French President Emmanuel Macron has repeated the EU’s diktat that Great Britain, after leaving the European Union, cannot have full trade relations with the EU unless the British open their borders to anyone in the EU who wants in and accept the dominance of EU courts over the British government and laws. In addition to that, the Brits must make a “contribution to the budget.”

This is just a naked power grab by the EU, and national sovereignty be damned. What the EU is doing here is just a kinder, gentler western Europe version of what Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying against Ukraine and threatening the Baltics, Poland, and Moldova with.

Not even Putin is demanding tribute, though.

Great Britain can’t get out of the EU soon enough.